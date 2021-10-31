Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

