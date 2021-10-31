USD Partners (USDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 315.89%. On average, analysts expect USD Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USDP opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USD Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.49% of USD Partners worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

