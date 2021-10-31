USDX (USDX) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003504 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007236 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.