Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.46. 49,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,970,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $889.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Uxin in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Uxin in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.