Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.46. 49,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,970,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $889.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter.
About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
