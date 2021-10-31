Vanguard Group Inc. Has $122.74 Million Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of TrueBlue worth $122,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $988.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

