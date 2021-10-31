Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 208,968 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.78% of News worth $112,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in News by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 857,762 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 340,433 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 101,536 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

