Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 47,955 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Conduent worth $114,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,940,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,032 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at about $8,334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 682,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.