Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 10.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,189,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

