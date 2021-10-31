Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.41 and its 200-day moving average is $222.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $232.78.

