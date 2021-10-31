Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $176.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

