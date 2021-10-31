Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,731 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,520,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,856,000 after acquiring an additional 335,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

