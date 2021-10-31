Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce $220,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $1.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $3.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VXRT stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. 2,010,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,416,898. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 118.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

