Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 4,750 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $107,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $124,307.50.

On Thursday, August 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $120,555.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

