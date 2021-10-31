Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Down 65.4% in October

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VNWTF opened at $13.00 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
