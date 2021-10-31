Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Down 65.4% in October

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNWTF opened at $13.00 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

