Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Reaches $14.51 on Major Exchanges

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.69 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $14.51 or 0.00023863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00225856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00096645 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,218,065 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

