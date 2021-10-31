Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the September 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

VNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Veoneer by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 778,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 316,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,052. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Veoneer’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

