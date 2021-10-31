VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $39,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $222.67 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.35.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total value of $130,029.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,509,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

