VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $60.40 million and approximately $127,858.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,339,646 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

