Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.0427 on Top Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vidulum has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $305,505.53 and $2,711.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001153 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

