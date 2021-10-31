Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their price target on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Vimeo stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

