Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $86.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $113.18 on Friday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $86.89 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Visteon’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

