Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.75

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 241777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIVHY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

About Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

