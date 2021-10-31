Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

