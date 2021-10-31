Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 6683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 34.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 50.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

