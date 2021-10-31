Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 249.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $42.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

