VouchForMe Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $306,803.09 and approximately $87.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00226535 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00096744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.