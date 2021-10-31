Voya Financial (VOYA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Voya Financial to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.77 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.