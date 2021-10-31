Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VYGVF. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight Capital started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of VYGVF traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.45. 2,918,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,833. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

