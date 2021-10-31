VTB Capital Upgrades Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) to “Hold”

VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PHOJY opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $26.60.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Company Profile

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

