W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. W. P. Carey updated its FY21 guidance to $4.94-5.02 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.940-$5.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.11. 1,198,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,743. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $82.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

