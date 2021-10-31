Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 31,400 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:WAFU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,366. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group by 272.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

