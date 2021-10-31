Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $74.75 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,361.80 or 0.07064322 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00092374 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,776,120 coins and its circulating supply is 78,055,088 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.