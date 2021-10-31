Warburg Research Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Daimler in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €93.79 ($110.34).

Shares of DAI opened at €85.74 ($100.87) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. Daimler has a 1-year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 1-year high of €84.10 ($98.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

