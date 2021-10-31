WAX (WAXP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $986.71 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $876.62 million and $986.71 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000785 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000638 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00033775 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,806,190,038 coins and its circulating supply is 1,808,630,291 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

