Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the September 30th total of 336,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $116.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.