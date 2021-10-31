Wedbush Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.89. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCBI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $7,616,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $6,017,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $15,763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CFO Julie L. Anderson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.41 per share, with a total value of $241,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.