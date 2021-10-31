Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $389.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.00 million and the lowest is $363.70 million. Welbilt reported sales of $298.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBT shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter valued at $988,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 72.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 795,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

