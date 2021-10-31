Wells Fargo & Company Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $360.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KLAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $372.76 on Thursday. KLA has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $388.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.63 and a 200 day moving average of $326.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

