Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 258,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 66,315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 7,343,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

