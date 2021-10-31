Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.95 to $2.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Bank of America dropped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.68.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,240,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,135. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

