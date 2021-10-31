Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $70.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

