Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $72.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.69% from the company’s current price.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

