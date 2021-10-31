Westlake Chemical (WLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westlake Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 142.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Westlake Chemical worth $50,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

