WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.810-$9.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.WEX also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.81-9.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.57.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $11.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.70. 947,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,570. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

