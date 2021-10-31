WHALE (WHALE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $113.20 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last week, WHALE has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $113.20 million and $1.95 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $16.80 or 0.00027623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00068655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00099047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,705.07 or 0.99822507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.27 or 0.06952911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00023135 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,738,825 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

