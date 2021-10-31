Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $340,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,945,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $485,000.

NASDAQ:EVOJ opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

