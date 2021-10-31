Whitebox Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Prospector Capital worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at $35,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $5,152,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRSR opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

