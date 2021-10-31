Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVFB. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of SVFB stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.