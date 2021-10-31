Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Set at C$12.50 by Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a C$12.50 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WCP. Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.16.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP opened at C$7.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.31 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,488,636 shares in the company, valued at C$12,791,589.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $148,490.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.