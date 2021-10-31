WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.33 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $684.14 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00043591 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00023318 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005759 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001505 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

